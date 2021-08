U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland's A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD, U.S., August 9, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - .S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the situation in Afghanistan, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Blinken also held a call on Monday about Afghanistan with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the department said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

