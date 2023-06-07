US top diplomat Blinken meets Saudi counterpart in Riyadh -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visits Saudi Arabia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he meets with GCC Foreign Ministers at the GCC Secretariat in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/Pool

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Riyadh on Wednesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, and the two discussed issues including efforts to "bring about a lasting peace in Yemen," a State Department spokesperson said.

The two also pledged to continue cooperation to end fighting in Sudan, the spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next