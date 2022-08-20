U.S. Treasury official warns Russia trying to bypass Western sanctions via Turkey

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo speaks during a joint news conference with EU Commissioner McGuinness (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkey's Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to implement and enforce sanctions against Russia, the department said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.