U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo heads to Berlin, Brussels on oil price cap, Ukraine support















WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will urge allies to provide continued support for Ukraine and discuss how to implement the price cap on Russian oil during visits to Germany's capital Berlin, and Brussels, this week, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

Adeyemo's three-day trip, which starts Friday, comes as European Union governments agreed a 9th package of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. read more

The United States is accelerating its diplomacy in Europe as winter starts, hoping to keep allies there united against Russia.

In meetings in the German and Belgian capitals, Adeyemo will focus on ways to "further tighten our sanctions on Russia to deny Putin the military equipment needed by Russian soldiers, as well as limit the revenue needed to fund his unprovoked war and prop up the Russian economy," Treasury said.

Adeyemo will consult with allies during both stops on the $60 price cap on Russian oil that took effect from Dec. 5.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Heather Timmons and Alistair Bell











