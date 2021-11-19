U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo, Qatari leaders discussed Afghanistan humanitarian needs

Economist Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo answers questions during his Senate Finance Committee nomination hearing to be Deputy Secretary of the Treasury in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and senior Qatari leaders this week discussed their shared interest in meeting the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday.

Adeyemo also discussed equitable growth, the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges and opportunities of virtual assets during his meetings with Prime Minster Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al Thani and other senior government and economic leaders in Doha on Thursday, it said.

The United States and Qatar affirmed their intention to work together on countering illicit finance, Treasury said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese

