U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss 'Russian aggression' in Ukraine

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Ibrahim Kalin, chief adviser to the president of Turkey, spoke on Tuesday and discussed their commitment to "deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine", the White House said in a statement.

Both Russia and Ukraine are open to the idea of Turkey playing a role to ease tension between the two countries, as proposed by Ankara in November, Turkish diplomatic sources said last month.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure it into war and ignoring Russia's security concerns over Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.