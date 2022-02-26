U.S., UK, Europe, Canada to block Russian access to SWIFT -statement

Swift logo is seen in this illustration taken, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada on Saturday moved to block Russia's access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of another round of sanctions against Moscow as it continues its assault against Ukraine.

The measures, which will also include restriction on the Russian central bank's international reserves, will be implemented in the coming days, the nations said in a joint statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, David Morgan and Susan Heavey; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.