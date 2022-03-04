Skip to main content
U.S., Ukrainian officials discuss aid to Ukraine -State Dept

1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks his plane upon arrival to Brussels, Belgium March 3, 2022. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed additional security, economic, and humanitarian support needed by Ukraine in a call on Thursday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the State Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

