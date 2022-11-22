U.S. urges de-escalation in Syria, opposes violations of Iraq's sovereignty

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday urged de-escalation of violence in Syria, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement, after tit-for-tat attacks by Turkey's military and a Kurdish militia.

Price also said the United States continued to oppose "any uncoordinated military action in Iraq that violates Iraq’s sovereignty."

Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Dan Whitcomb

