U.S. urges de-escalation in Syria, opposes violations of Iraq's sovereignty
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday urged de-escalation of violence in Syria, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement, after tit-for-tat attacks by Turkey's military and a Kurdish militia.
Price also said the United States continued to oppose "any uncoordinated military action in Iraq that violates Iraq’s sovereignty."
Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Dan Whitcomb
