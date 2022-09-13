U.S. urges end to hostilities along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference after the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue, in Mexico City, Mexico September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha/Pool

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The United States is deeply concerned about reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and is calling for an immediate end to hostilities, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict," Blinken said in a statement. "We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.