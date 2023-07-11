US urges Israel to respect freedom of assembly amid protests

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday called on Israel to respect the right of peaceful assembly after police arrested dozens of protesters opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition effort to press ahead with part of his proposed judicial overhaul.

"We urge authorities to protect and respect the right of peaceful assembly,” a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said. “It is clear there is significant debate and discussion in Israel on the proposed plan. Such debates are a healthy part of a vibrant democracy.”

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chris Reese

