U.S. Vice President Harris to attend Abe's state funeral - Nikkei

A picture of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down while campaigning for a parliamentary election, is seen at Headquarters of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo, Japan July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral on Sept. 27, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday.

Harris is also expected to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on her first visit to Japan in her current capacity, the report added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.