U.S. vice-president Harris says there should be investigation into Russia's conduct in war

WARSAW, March 10 (Reuters) - There should be an investigation into Russia's conduct in the war in Ukraine, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday during a visit to the Polish capital Warsaw, as she condemned what she said were "atrocities of unimaginable proportions".

"Absolutely there should be an investigation and we should all be watching and I have no question that the eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities," she told a news conference.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a special military operation to disarm its neighbour and remove leaders it casts as dangerous.

