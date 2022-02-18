U.S. VP Harris to meet NATO chief in Munich on Friday

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks prior to President Joe Biden signing an executive order on federal construction project contracts and labor agreements during a visit to Ironworkers Local 5 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, U.S., February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo/File Photo

MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, a day after President Joe Biden warned the threat of Russia invading Ukraine was "very high".

Biden on Thursday said the door to a diplomatic solution remains open but "my sense is this will happen in the next several days," referring to a Russian invasion. read more

Earlier in the day, pro-Russia rebels in Ukraine accused government forces of shelling a village on Friday while Russian media reported more infantry and tank units were returning to their bases in contrast to Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion. read more

During her three-day visit to the conference, Harris will also meet leaders of three Baltic States later on Friday and continue her visit with meetings with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other world leaders on Saturday. read more

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Munich Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

