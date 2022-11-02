U.S. wants Iran ousted from U.N. women's body

[1/2] A national Iranian flag waves in the wind over a building of the Iranian embassy, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo















UNITED NATIONS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States will try to remove Iran from the 45-member U.N. Commission on the Status of Women over the government's denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday.

Iran has just started a four-year term on the commission, which meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Ismail Shakil











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.