US wants WHO to invite Taiwan to observe May meeting -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visits Denver to participate in Cities Summit of the Americas
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers the Closing Plenary Keynote address at the Cities Summit of the Americas in Denver, Colorado, U.S. April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - The United States strongly encourages the World Health Organization to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer at its annual meeting in Geneva from May 21-30, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"Inviting Taiwan as an observer would exemplify the WHO’s commitment to an inclusive, 'health for all' approach to international health cooperation," Blinken said in a statement.

U.S. support for Taiwanese participation is in line with Washington's one China policy, Blinken aded.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Rami Ayyub

