U.S. warships transiting Taiwan Strait consistent with U.S. policy - White House aide

U.S. White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby holds a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The passage of two U.S. warships on Sunday through international waters in the Taiwan Strait is "very consistent" with the U.S. "one China policy" and seeking a free and open Indo-Pacific, a White House official said.

"This was planned long ago," John Kirby, National Security Council spokesperson, said on CNN, of the first transit of the strait by U.S. warships since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month, enraging China.

The passage by the two vessels is "very consistent with our one China policy, very consistent with our desire to make sure that we can continue to work toward a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay Editing by Alistair Bell

