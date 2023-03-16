US was informed Poland would provide fighter jets to Ukraine -White House















WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. was informed of Poland's decision to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, the White House said on Thursday.

"We continue to closely coordinate with our allies and partners, including Poland, as we provide assistance to Ukraine," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

