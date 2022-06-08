U.S. watching 'very closely' for possibility of North Korea nuclear test

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks to the media about the war in Ukraine and other topics at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 8 (Reuters) - The United States is watching "very closely" the continued possibility of a nuclear test by North Korea and will have a robust response, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose Editing by Chris Reese

