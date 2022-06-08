1 minute read
U.S. watching 'very closely' for possibility of North Korea nuclear test
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 8 (Reuters) - The United States is watching "very closely" the continued possibility of a nuclear test by North Korea and will have a robust response, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
"We're also watching very closely the continuing possibility of a nuclear test, to which we would also have a robust response," he said.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose Editing by Chris Reese
