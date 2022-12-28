U.S. weighs COVID-prevention measures for travelers from China -Bloomberg News

Travellers stand by their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China December 27, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The United States is considering taking new COVID-19 precautions for people traveling from China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials.

The government is concerned about the surge of cases in China and has raised questions about the transparency of data the country is reporting about the spread of the virus, the report said.

Reporting by Siddharth Jindal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks