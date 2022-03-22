U.S. welcomes trilateral summit between Egypt, Israel, UAE

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S. February 28, 2022. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said it welcomed the trilateral summit on Tuesday between the leaders of Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, who met in Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the growing influence of Iran in the region.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley has been in close consultations with Gulf partners.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humerya Pamuk, Rami Ayyub and Daphne Psaledakis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.