US would share nuclear force data if Russia came into compliance with New START















WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. would be willing to share some nuclear force data with Moscow if Russia were to come into compliance with the New START nuclear arms treaty, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

The U.S. has told Russia it will hold some data on its nuclear forces given Moscow's decisions to suspend participation in the Treasury, a White House spokesperson said earlier on Tuesday.

Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Tim Ahmann











