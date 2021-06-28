Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

11th victim recovered from rubble of Miami tower collapse - mayor

1 minute read

Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

LOS ANGELES, June 28 (Reuters) - Another body was recovered on Monday from the rubble of a collapsed Florida condominium tower, the county mayor said, bringing the death toll to 11.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 150 people remained missing as of Monday afternoon as searchers continued to comb through the ruins of the building for possible survivors.

Police have so far identified eight of the victims, including a couple married for nearly 60 years and a mother whose teenage son is one of the few known survivors. read more

The cause of the collapse at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, near Miami, remained under investigation.

Given the scores of those still missing, the disaster may end up as one of the deadliest non-deliberate structural failures in U.S. history.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 10:04 PM UTCMcConnell ups pressure on Biden, Democrats over U.S. infrastructure

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell urged President Joe Biden on Monday to get the two top Democrats in Congress to abandon a plan to link a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal to a larger reconciliation package that Republicans oppose.

United StatesWashington has no plans to change July 4 celebration as Delta variant cases rise
United StatesObama says Trump election 'hooey' violated core tenet of democracy
United StatesU.S. consumer watchdog approves new foreclosure protections, but not blanket ban
United States11th victim recovered from rubble of Miami tower collapse - mayor