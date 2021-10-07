Skip to main content

19 states seek new review of 10-year U.S. Postal reform plan

A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The state attorneys general of 19 states and the District of Columbia on Thursday filed an administrative complaint over U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year strategic plan to revamp U.S. mail deliveries.

The states asked the Postal Regulatory Commission to review DeJoy's full plan that is aimed at cutting $160 billion in forecasted red ink. New U.S Postal Service delivery standards took effect on Oct. 1 that will slow some first-class mail deliveries, a key part of the 10-year overhaul.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

