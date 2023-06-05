3M, Florida city seek delay of trial in "bellwether" PFAS chemicals case















June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co (MMM.N) and the city of Stuart, Florida has jointly filed a motion to delay the trial of a "bellwether" PFAS case, according to a court filing late on Sunday.

PFAS, the "forever chemicals" used in anything from cell phones to semiconductors, have been linked to cancers, heart problems and low birth weights.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim oghill











