United States

70% chance of cyclone southeast of southern Cape Verde islands - U.S. NHC

Sept 14

Sept 14 (Reuters) - There is a 70% chance a system about 400 miles southeast of the southern Cape Verde islands could strengthen into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

"Environmental conditions are conducive for a tropical depression to form during the next couple of days while the system moves generally westward at about 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic ocean," the Miami-based NHC said.

Reporting by Arpan Vargese and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

