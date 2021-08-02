Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
70% U.S. adults have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine - CDC

Ledsiel Garcia, a pharmacy technician with DeliveRxd Pharmacy based in Tampa, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to Mike Payne, a federal employee, at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S., July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Nearly three out of four Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

President Joe Biden had originally aimed to administer at least one dose to 70% of U.S. adults by July 4. read more

The agency said 180,762,301 people, or 70% of all U.S. adults, had received at least one dose, while 164,919,666 people, or 49.7% of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

The United States has administered 346,924,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 400,674,965 doses, according to the agency.

Those figures are up from the 346,456,669 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 1.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

