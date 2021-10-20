Skip to main content

United States

8 Nigerian nationals charged with conspiring to engage in money laundering - U.S. DOJ

The seal of the United States Department of Justice is seen on the building exterior of the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Eight Nigerians have been charged with conspiring to engage in internet scams and money laundering from Cape Town, South Africa, the U.S. Department of Justice Said on Wednesday.

Seven leaders of the Cape Town Zone of the Neo Black Movement of Africa, also known as "Black Axe," and an eighth man who conspired with a Black Axe leader, were charged with multiple federal crimes relating to internet scams they perpetrated from South Africa, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig said.

