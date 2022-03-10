98% of U.S. population can ditch masks as COVID eases -CDC

A general view of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late on Thursday said some 98% of the U.S. population live in locations where COVID-19 levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks indoors.

The CDC on Feb. 25 dramatically eased its COVID-19 guidelines for when Americans should wear masks indoors, saying they could drop them in counties experiencing what it described as low or medium COVID-19 levels. read more

Last month, the CDC initially said 70% of counties covering 72% of Americans could drop masks. The latest CDC update says 98% of Americans who live in 94% of U.S. counties can ditch masks.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

