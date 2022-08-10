Abortion-foe Jensen wins Republican nomination for Minnesota governor

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Former Minnesota state Senator Scott Jensen, who has vowed he will try to make most abortions illegal in the state, on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for Minnesota's gubernatorial race, Edison Research projected.

Jensen, a physician who has cast doubt on the seriousness of COVID-19, will face Democratic Governor Tim Walz in November in a race seen as potentially competitive.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters staff Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.