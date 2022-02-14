1 minute read
Accounting firm says it can no longer stand behind Trump Organization financial statements
Feb 14 (Reuters) - An accounting firm for the Trump Organization has said it can no longer stand behind annual financial statements it prepared for that business between 2011 and 2020, court documents showed on Monday
Reporting by Karen Freifeld Editing by Chris Reese
