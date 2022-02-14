Accounting firm says it can no longer stand behind Trump Organization financial statements

A woman walks past 40 Wall Street, also known as the Trump Building, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Feb 14 (Reuters) - An accounting firm for the Trump Organization has said it can no longer stand behind annual financial statements it prepared for that business between 2011 and 2020, court documents showed on Monday

Reporting by Karen Freifeld Editing by Chris Reese

