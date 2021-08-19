Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United States

Acting FDA Chief Janet Woodcock ruled out as permanent nominee - Bloomberg News

Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has ruled out nominating Janet Woodcock as the permanent head of the Food and Drug Administration, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Woodcock, who has served as acting commissioner since Biden took office, has faced firm opposition on Capitol Hill for the job from lawmakers including Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a key swing vote in the evenly divided chamber, the report said.

Manchin had criticized the agency over the controversial accelerated approval this year of Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, according to the report.

When contacted for comment, an FDA spokesperson referred questions to the White House.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

