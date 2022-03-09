1 minute read
Additional COVID relief funds will not be in U.S. government funding bill -Pelosi
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress has stripped additional coronavirus relief funds from its government funding bill, after opposition from some Republican and Democratic lawmakers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter on Wednesday.
Reporting by Makini Brice and Richard Cowan Editing by Chris Reese
