From the air, drone footage of Salton Sea shows California drought impact

An aerial view shows different rocks and minerals above the San Andreas Faults where the North American Plate and the Pacific Plate collide near the Salton Sea in Mecca, California, U.S., July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

July 6 (Reuters) - Drone footage taken at the Salton Sea, California's largest inland lake, shows the dramatic effects of the state's worst drought since 1977.

Its receding shoreline has caused an ecological crisis as exposed silt is carried into surrounding areas.

From the air, brown furrowed fields stretch as far as the eye can see and the sun beats down on an almost evaporated canal that looks like a gaping wound. Dusty former boat launches have fallen into disuse, too far from the waters they once served.

Drought has scorched much of the U.S. West, prompting farmers in California to leave fields fallow and triggering water and energy rationing in several states.

Visuals by Aude Guerrucci; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.