Air force base in Ohio put on lockdown following report of active shooting - 88th Air Base Wing

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wright-Patterson Air Force base in Ohio is on lockdown following a report of an active shooter at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center of the base, 88th Air Base Wing said late Thursday.

"At approximately 9:25pm, emergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at WPAFB. Security Forces are currently sweeping the building," 88th Air Base Wing said in a tweet.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

