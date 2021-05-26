Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EnvironmentAlaska's Great Sitkin volcano erupts, aviation alert issued

Reuters
2 minute read

Alaska's Great Sitkin volcano erupted on Thursday, sparking a red warning, the United States Geological Survey said.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) issued a red aviation alert level warning for Great Sitkin, meaning significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere is likely.

It said a "short-duration" explosive eruption of 1-2 minutes occurred at 5:04 GMT on Thursday, resulting in an ash cloud up to 15,000 feet above sea level.

"Since that explosion, seismicity has decreased and satellite images show that the ash cloud has detached from the vent and is moving towards the east," the AVO said.

Additional explosions were possible, the AVO added. The volcano is about 26 miles (42 km) east of the community of Adak.

Alaska accounts for more than three-quarters of all U.S. volcanoes that have erupted during the past 200 years, according to the observatory website.

Last year in January, an Alaska volcano shot an ash cloud about 5 miles (8 km) into the sky, prompting flight delays and cancellations and raining volcanic particles onto at least one nearby community. Back then, there was an ash-producing explosion at Shishaldin Volcano. (https://reut.rs/3uhFz3T)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Environment

Environment · 9:22 AM UTCPowerful cyclone Yaas destroys homes in India, forces airport closure

A powerful cyclone destroyed tens of thousands of mud houses in eastern India on Wednesday, forcing the closure of the busiest regional airport in the city of Kolkata as it brought storm surges to coastal areas, the second such event within a week.

EnvironmentChina says its sea levels have risen 3.4 mm a year from 1980-2020
EnvironmentFirst Tasmanian Devils born in the wild of Australia mainland in 3,000 years
EnvironmentChina braces for summer floods as 71 rivers exceed warning levels
EnvironmentNile fishermen protect stocks by pulling plastic from river