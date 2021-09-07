Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Alphonso David fired as Human Rights Campaign president for Cuomo advice -NYT

1 minute read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Alphonso David, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ advocacy organization the United States, was fired by the group's board on Monday, the New York Times reported.

His dismissal comes after a report revealing that David had advised former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on how to handle sex harassment allegations, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · September 6, 2021 · 9:02 PM UTC

Virginia to take down Robert E. Lee statue on Wednesday

A statue of Confederate Civil War General Robert E. Lee that towers six stories over Richmond, Virginia, and was a centerpiece of protests over racial injustice, is coming down this week.

United States
Entergy says power restored to over half of customers who faced outage after Ida
United States
'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment - NYPD
United States
Filibuster imperils Pelosi's abortion bill in U.S. Senate - Klobuchar
United States
Pfizer on track for U.S. vaccine boosters, Moderna lagging, Fauci says