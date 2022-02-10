Amazon to allow work without face masks, require vaccination for paid COVID leave

The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Thursday informed staff at its U.S. warehouses and logistics sites that they must report being fully vaccinated by March 18 if they wish to receive paid leave due to COVID-19.

The company also said fully vaccinated operations staff could work without a face covering starting Friday as local regulations allow, according to a staff message that Amazon shared with Reuters.

