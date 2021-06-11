Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Amazon, Google execs lead U.S. Senate panel antitrust hearing witness list

2 minute read
1/3

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Executives from Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) head the list of witnesses for a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee next week, along with an executive from speaker maker Sonos Inc (SONO.O), which has been critical of the two tech giants.

Ryan McCrate, an associate general counsel, will speak for Amazon while public policy specialist Wilson White will testify for Google, said Senators Amy Klobuchar, chair of the panel, and Mike Lee, the top Republican, in a statement.

Also in the hearing, set for Tuesday, Sonos General Counsel Eddie Lazarus will testify, the statement said.

In congressional testimony in 2020, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence accused Google and Amazon of using their dominance of search and online retail, respectively, to subsidize the smart speaker market and, potentially, dominate the market for other smart home devices. Amazon makes Echo smart speakers and the virtual assistant Alexa while Google makes the Nest series of smart speakers.

The hearing takes place at a time of extraordinary antitrust scrutiny of the biggest U.S. technology companies. One result has been a series of investigations and several federal and state lawsuits filed against Google and Facebook. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 10:11 AM UTCGameStop lures Amazon talent with grand plans and no frills

GameStop Corp (GME.N) Chairman Ryan Cohen made a point of doing away with corporate excess such as a company plane and used the allure of rebuilding the videogame retailer to recruit Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Australia chief Matt Furlong as chief executive, according to people familiar with the process.

TechnologyAmazon, Google execs lead U.S. Senate panel antitrust hearing witness list
TechnologyMore Chinese provinces issue bans on cryptomining
TechnologyAnalysis: Frequent run-ins with India gov’t cloud U.S. tech expansion plans
TechnologyBIS official casts doubt on El Salvador bitcoin 'experiment'