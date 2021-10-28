United States
American Airlines CEO says onboard violent incidents must stop
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) Chief Executive Doug Parker on Thursday sounded the alarm about disruptive and violent incidents onboard U.S. airplanes after a flight attendant was physically assaulted prompting a flight diversion.
"This type of behavior has to stop," Parker said in a video posted on Instagram. "American Airlines will not tolerate airport or inflight misconduct of any kind."
American said a New York to Santa Ana flight Wednesday diverted to Denver after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. U.S. airlines have reported a record number of violent incidents this year as regulators have pledged a "zero tolerance" approach.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.