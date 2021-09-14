United States
American hacker mercenaries face U.S. charges for work in UAE
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives, who went to work as mercenary hackers for the United Arab Emirates, face federal charges by the U.S. Justice Department, according to a court docket created on Tuesday.
The three men, Marc Baier, Ryan Adams, and Daniel Gericke, were part of a clandestine unit named Project Raven, first reported by Reuters, that helped the United Arab Emirates spy on its enemies.
The nature of the charges was not immediately clear.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.