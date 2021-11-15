AmEx U.S. employees returning to office need to be fully vaccinated - memo

American Express logo and trading symbol are displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Nov 15 (Reuters) - American Express Co (AXP.N) on Monday said its U.S. employees working from office need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from Nov. 18, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The memo, sent by Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri to all employees, also said wearing masks or other facial coverings will be optional in spaces marked only for company use.

"We also expect to introduce vaccine requirements in other countries where we are permitted by law and as the situation warrants," Squeri said in the memo.

AmEx, which expects to bring its full workforce back to the office on Jan. 24 next year, does not expect to introduce mandatory COVID-19 testing programs with the vaccination requirement in place.

Unvaccinated U.S. employees and those without any proof of vaccination can ask for a virtual work arrangement, the memo said, if they can effectively work from home.

The mandate extends to contractors, visitors to any of AmEx's U.S. offices and employees who wish to participate in in-person events of the company.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

