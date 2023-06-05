Amtrak wants $7.3 billion in US funding for infrastructure projects















WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said Monday it has submitted applications for nearly $7.3 billion in government funding for key Northeast Corridor projects to modernize critical

infrastructure, improve train stations and expand service.

Congress approved $66 billion for rail as part of the 2021 massive infrastructure bill, with Amtrak receiving $22 billion. The bill also sets aside $36 billion for competitive grants. The grant funding Amtrak is seeking would help fund replacement or rehabilitation of tunnels, bridges and other aging infrastructure along the heavily trafficked Boston to Washington corridor.

Reporting by David Shepardson











