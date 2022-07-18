Anthony Fauci to retire by end of U.S. President Biden's term - Politico

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2023 for the National Institutes of Health on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2022. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

July 18 (Reuters) - Dr Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert who is the chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, will retire by the end of Biden's term, he told Politico in an interview on Monday.

Fauci, 81, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984 and became the face of the U.S. government's efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. (https://politi.co/3ch9zJL)

He served on the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.

NIAID did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru

