[1/2] Astronaut Walter Cunningham, Apollo 7 lunar module pilot, is photographed during the Apollo 7 mission in this October 1968 NASA handout photo. NASA/Handout via Reuters/File Photo















WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Walter Cunningham, who flew into space as an astronaut aboard Apollo 7, died on Tuesday at age 90, NASA said.

"Walt Cunningham was a fighter pilot, physicist, and an entrepreneur – but, above all, he was an explorer,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson Editing by Chris Reese











