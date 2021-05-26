Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United StatesAppeal of ex U.S. Marine held in Russia disrupted after he got COVID-19 - father

Reuters
1 minute read

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, stands inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A legal appeal by former U.S Marine Trevor Reed, who is serving a jail term in Russia, has been postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19, his father said on Wednesday.

The American national was sentenced to nine years in jail last July after being convicted of endangering the lives of two police officers while drunk in Mosow.

He denied the charge and said the case was "clearly political". The United States whose ties with Moscow have been at post-Cold War lows for years described the trial as "theatre of the absurd" and lacking in serious evidence.

Reed's legal appeal was due to take place on Wednesday, but his father said in an email to Reuters that his son had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and that his appeal had therefore been postponed.

"We are unsure of Trevor's condition, treatment, or exact location," his father Joey Reed said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 11:59 AM UTCU.S. steps up pursuit of far-right activists in 2016 voter suppression probe

The indictment of a far-right internet activist on charges of interfering with the 2016 U.S. election reflects a strategic shift by the Department of Justice and sets the stage for new cases against more prominent right-wing actors, according to people familiar with the matter.

United StatesGeorge Floyd’s family lobbies Biden for U.S. police reform on anniversary of death
United StatesU.S. a top target for foreign and domestic influence operations, says new Facebook report
United StatesFormer Virginia Republican Senator John Warner dies at 94
United StatesTwo moderate Democrats urge Senate Republicans to back U.S. Capitol riot probe