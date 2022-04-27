1 minute read
Archegos' Hwang, Halligan plead not guilty to U.S. criminal charges
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Archegos' Capital Management's founder Bill Hwang and its chief financial officer Patrick Halligan pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to U.S. criminal charges over the meltdown of the family office, which caused billions in losses for banks.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.