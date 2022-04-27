Archegos' Hwang, Halligan plead not guilty to U.S. criminal charges

A person walks past 888 7th Ave, a building that reportedly houses Archegos Capital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Archegos' Capital Management's founder Bill Hwang and its chief financial officer Patrick Halligan pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to U.S. criminal charges over the meltdown of the family office, which caused billions in losses for banks.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York

