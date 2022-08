Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs wins Democratic nomination for governor

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs looks over the Arizona Presidential Electoral Ballot from the members of Arizona's Electoral College in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. December 14, 2020. Ross D. Franklin/Pool via REUTERS

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs won the Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, defeating Marco Lopez, a former Nogales mayor who served as a border official in the Obama administration.

Hobbs built a national profile by defending the state's 2020 election results against former President Donald Trump's false claims of fraud.

Reporting by Joseph Ax, editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.