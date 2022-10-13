Around 3.3 mln Americans received updated COVID boosters last week - CDC















Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nearly 3.3 million people in the United States received updated COVID-19 booster shots over the past week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday.

The CDC said 14.8 million Americans had received the shot as of Oct. 12, in the first six weeks the booster has been available. As many as 11.5 million people had received the shot as of Oct. 5.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.