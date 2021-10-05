AstraZeneca seeks U.S. authorisation of drug to prevent COVID-19

The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Oct 5 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) has requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency use authorisation for its new treatment to prevent COVID-19, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The company has included data from a late-stage trial of over 5,000 participants that showed the drug reduced the risk of people developing any COVID-19 symptoms by 77%.

The treatment, an antibody therapy called AZD7442, could help protect people who may not have a strong enough immune response to COVID-19 vaccines, AstraZeneca said.

While vaccines rely on an active immune system to develop an arsenal of targeted antibodies and infection-fighting cells, AZD7442 contains lab-made antibodies designed to linger in the body for months to contain the virus in case of an infection.

A U.S. authorisation for AZD7442 could be a major win for AstraZeneca, whose widely used COVID-19 vaccine is yet to be approved in the United States.

Talks regarding supply agreements for AZD7442 are ongoing with the United States and other governments, AstraZeneca said.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

